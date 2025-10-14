403
Sonu Tyagi Reveals Insider Secrets to Approaching Celebrities on Baldev Khumar’s Look My Show Podcas– – Now Streaming
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai, India–– October 13, 20–5 – Sonu Tyagi, the visionary founder of Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual, delivers a captivating exploration of celebrity management, filmmaking, and spirituality in the latest episode of Look My Show, hosted by actor, writer, and media entrepreneur Baldev Khumar. Titled "How To Approach Celebrities | PODCAST WITH SONU TYAGI | Baldev Khumar," this episode is now streaming on YouTube and major podcast platforms, offering invaluable insights for aspiring creators and industry enthusiasts.
Sonu ’yagi’s journey from a small village in Ghaziabad, to a prominent figure i’ India’s entertainment industry is a testament to his resilience and multifaceted talent. With a background in Psychology, Journalism, Advertising Management, and Filmmaking from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan in Delhi, Sonu Tyagi began his career as a copywriter in top Indian advertising agencies. Relocating to Mumbai in 2011, he honed his skills in film production, directing award-winning corporate, advertising, and viral films. His ability to craft compelling narratives in 30-60 second advertisements, often using humor and relatable storytelling, underscores the challenges of engaging audiences swiftly and effectively.
As the founder of Approach Entertainment, Sonu Tyagi has collaborated with Bollywood luminaries such as Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Bhagyashree, Sonali Bendre, Tanushree Dutta, Govinda, Neha Dhupia, Sweta Tiwari, and Hollywood actor Clayton Norcross, whom he represents in India. In the podcast, Sonu Tyagi explains celebrity management as a strategic process to enhance a celebrity’s visibility, revenue, and public image through media relations, digital engagements, and industry networking.
Sonu Ty’gi’s ventures also encompass Approach Communications, an award-winning PR and digital agency; Approach Bollywood, a leading newswire for industry updates, including casting calls for films, TV, and OTT platforms; and Go Spiritual, a platform dedicated to spiritual awareness, wellness, and mental health. Go Spiritual addresses societal challenges like stress, advocating for mental balance and distinguishing spirituality from religion. Recent initiatives include the Go Spiritual News Magazine App for motivational content and plans for an OTT platform to share uplifting stories. Sonu ’yagi’s poetic recitations during the podcast, reflecting on life and love, add a profound dimension to his insights on maintaining sanity in a high-pressure world.
Hosted by Baldev Khumar at the Look My Show studio in Andheri West, Mumbai, the podcast celebrates the unsung heroes of Indian cinema, including editors, cinematographers, and writers. Baldev Khumar, whose career spans from performing in Cha’digarh’s Ramleela to founding Baldev Acting Studio and producing over 100 documentaries, fosters authentic conversations that resonate with audiences. Sonu Tyagi discusses his upcoming global English-language film, Liberation, targeting a worldwide audience in pre-production, and encourages aspiring actors to follow Approach Bollywood for casting opportunities.
S’nu Tyagi’s contributions have earned him prestigious accolades, including The Bizz India 2010 Award, Service Excellence Award, PR Agency of the Year, and Yuva Ratn Award, reflecting his impact across creative and societal spheres. Baldev Khumar praises the episode as a milestone for Look My Show“ stating, ’Sonu Tyagi’s vision and resilience inspire creators to tell stori”s that matter.” Sonu Tyagi echoe“ this, noting, “Talent has no ’eaning if it do”sn’t reach people,” underscoring the importance of strong industry networks.
Look My Show is a Mumbai-based platform dedicated to promoting the entertainment industry, showcasing feature films, music videos, short films, web series, TV shows, events, and festivals. Hosted by Baldev Khumar, it inspires and educates through authentic dialogues with industry trailblazers.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning company specializing in Celebrity Management, Film Production, Advertising, Corporate Films, Film Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing, with operations in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Its portfolio includes Approach Communications, Approach Bollywood, and Go Spiritual, a spiritual organization working for spirituality, philanthropy, social causes, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, media, and spiritual events.
