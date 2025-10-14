Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council Holds Open Session On Libya Situation Tuesday


2025-10-14 02:06:47
New York, Oct. 14 (Petra) – The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Libya.
Council members will also review the Secretary-General's report on the strategic assessment of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
The open session will be followed by closed consultations.

