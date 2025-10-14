403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council Holds Open Session On Libya Situation Tuesday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Oct. 14 (Petra) – The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Libya.
Council members will also review the Secretary-General's report on the strategic assessment of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
The open session will be followed by closed consultations.
New York, Oct. 14 (Petra) – The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Libya.
Council members will also review the Secretary-General's report on the strategic assessment of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
The open session will be followed by closed consultations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment