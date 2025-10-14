Montenegro Links Education Reform With European Capital Of Culture Vision (PHOTO)
Deputy Prime Minister Aleksić spoke about the relevance of this project for Montenegro's education system, highlighting the interconnection between culture and education as key areas of social development.
Culture is not merely an aesthetic or entertaining dimension of life – it is also a powerful educational resource. Through cultural content, students at all levels develop critical thinking, emotional intelligence, creativity and a sense of belonging to their community. For this very reason, this project represents a tremendous opportunity for cultural content to be perceived not as an addition to education, but as an integral part of it, said Aleksić.
He added that schools in Nikšić, as well as throughout Montenegro, could seize this opportunity to enhance their work through various models: cooperation with artists and cultural institutions, organisation of workshops, exhibitions and theatre performances, and, above all, through the active and comprehensive involvement of students and teachers at all levels of education in research and creative processes.
Nikšić, as the European Capital of Culture, will be at the centre of European attention, and our education system, through this project, can step beyond the classroom and become visible in the public sphere as an active driver of cultural development within the community, explained Deputy Prime Minister Aleksić.
He emphasised that one of the greatest values of this project lies in its long-term impact.
The involvement of our education system in this project should not be seen as a privilege or luxury, but as a necessity. If we want an education system that nurtures free, creative, empathetic and engaged individuals, we must open the doors of schools to culture – and this project is undoubtedly the best opportunity for such a societal leap forward. This is not merely an opportunity for culture; it is an opportunity for the entire education system of Montenegro, concluded Aleksić.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment