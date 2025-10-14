Russia Attacks Critical Infrastructure In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Some buildings were damaged. Five settlements remain without power. Fires at the sites have been extinguished," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service reported that all fire outbreaks have now been extinguished. A total of 34 rescuers and seven units of equipment from the Kirovohrad region's state emergency unit, along with a local fire brigade from one of the communities, were involved in eliminating the aftermath of the attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state rail operator, reported changes to suburban train schedules as a result of the shelling in the region.

Earlier reports said that following a Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region, a pumping station of the regional water supply system had been restarted.