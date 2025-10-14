Russia Attacks Critical Infrastructure In Kirovohrad Region
"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Some buildings were damaged. Five settlements remain without power. Fires at the sites have been extinguished," the statement said.
The State Emergency Service reported that all fire outbreaks have now been extinguished. A total of 34 rescuers and seven units of equipment from the Kirovohrad region's state emergency unit, along with a local fire brigade from one of the communities, were involved in eliminating the aftermath of the attack.
Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state rail operator, reported changes to suburban train schedules as a result of the shelling in the region.Read also: Zelensky: After one or two more attacks, Ukraine may need to import electricity
Earlier reports said that following a Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region, a pumping station of the regional water supply system had been restarted.
