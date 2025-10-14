Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Attacks Critical Infrastructure In Kirovohrad Region

2025-10-14 02:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Some buildings were damaged. Five settlements remain without power. Fires at the sites have been extinguished," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service reported that all fire outbreaks have now been extinguished. A total of 34 rescuers and seven units of equipment from the Kirovohrad region's state emergency unit, along with a local fire brigade from one of the communities, were involved in eliminating the aftermath of the attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state rail operator, reported changes to suburban train schedules as a result of the shelling in the region.

Read also: Zelensky: After one or two more attacks, Ukraine may need to import electricity

Earlier reports said that following a Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region, a pumping station of the regional water supply system had been restarted.

