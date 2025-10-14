Biomed X Launches Women's Health R&D Accelerator In Heidelberg

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Heidelberg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - BioMed X today announced the launch of XFem Labs, a new Women's Health R&D Accelerator in Heidelberg. The purpose of this initiative, which is supported by the Gates Foundation, is to establish a world-class women's health innovation hub that advances early-stage research into scalable solutions for women in need around the world, including low- and middle-income countries.

Its purpose is to establish a world-class women's health innovation hub. The hub will look to advances early-stage research into scalable solutions for women in need around the world, including low- and middle-income countries.







About BioMed X BioMed X is an independent research institute with sites in Heidelberg, Germany, New Haven, Connecticut, XSeed Labs in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and a worldwide network of partner locations. We operate at the interface between academia and industry, performing biomedical research and drug discovery & development in the fields of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiometabolic diseases, women's health, platform technologies, and artificial intelligence. All our research projects are supported by leading pharmaceutical companies and conducted by early-career scientists recruited from the best schools around the world. The combination of global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the best research talents and ideas allows us to solve the biggest challenges in biomedical research. We stand for free, creative, and curiosity-driven research combined with a solid validation of results, timelines, and deliverables. We serve a large purpose in advancing translational biomedicine by leveraging synergies and fostering cross-pollination across disciplines.