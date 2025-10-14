VIDEO: Annu Kapoor's 'Shocking Remark' On Tamannaah Bhatia's Body And Skin Complexion Goes Viral Here's How Fans React

Annu Kapoor made a controversial statement about Tamannaah Bhatia. Kapoor praised the actress, calling her 'milky body' and mocking her assertion that her blockbuster song Aaj Ki Raat causes kids to fall asleep.

As soon as the video went viral, people lambasted the older actor for his obscene and crude remark about Tamannaah's physique and skin colour. Social media users, calling it 'vulgar,' asked the elderly actor to be careful with his comments.

What exactly did Annu Kapoor say?

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Annu acknowledged seeing a snippet of the song Aaj Ki Raat. The host then questioned if he like the song and if he was a fan of Tamannaah. 'Mashallah, kya dhudhiya badan hai (My god! What milky body),' the actor replied.

The host then repeated the actress' statement about toddlers falling asleep to her blockbuster song 'Aaj Ki Raat.' Annu Kapoor went even farther, saying, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain." 70 saal ke umar ka bachca ho sakta hai, na? Main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old; woh 70 saal purana bacha hai. And he is an 11-year-old Buddha.

Social media users lash out at Annu Kapoor. Annu's statement against Tamannaah triggered outrage on social media. Many social media users criticised her statements as nasty and improper. Many people called her vulgar and encouraged her to be respectful. A user commented, 'Please show respect. Don't you have a daughter or grandchildren? Another person said, "Oh my God!"

Another remark read, "What a thing!" This dude exudes naughty feelings. Another person asked, 'What type of language is this?'

Tamannaah is referring to Milky Beauty

Tamannaah previously reacted to an inquiry regarding her casting in the eerie thriller Ode 2 by referring to herself as 'Milky Beauty'. 'You're referring to Milky Beauty, but why did you assume she couldn't be Shiva Shakti after seeing one? This is the answer to your query. He [Ashok Teja] does not see Milky Beauty as something to be embarrassed of or feel awful about. The glitter of a woman should be embraced, as should we, as women. Then we may expect people to celebrate us," she stated.

The actress went on to say, "But if we look at ourselves from a certain angle, no one can respect us." Here we have a lovely person [Ashok Teja] who does not view women in that way. He views women as celestial. Divine may be gorgeous, dangerous, and powerful. A lady may be several things.