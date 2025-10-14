IMD Rain Alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update Heavy Rain Alert Issued

The Telugu states are seeing odd weather. Different weather conditions can occur in a single day, including cold mornings, hot afternoons, and rainy evenings.

Rains aren't letting up in the Telugu states. Even after the monsoon season, low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are causing moderate to heavy showers in AP and Telangana.

AP Disaster Management said rains are likely today due to two surface circulations: one over coastal Andhra and another over the south Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal.

APSDMA warns of heavy rain with lightning in several districts including Eluru, Krishna, and Tirupati. Moderate showers are also expected in other districts like Guntur and Kadapa.

The Hyderabad Met Centre forecasts rain in Telangana today due to surface circulations, with heavy showers in Rangareddy, Karimnagar, and Warangal. Hyderabad may see light drizzles.

On Monday, Telangana's highest rainfall was recorded in Manuguru (128.4 mm), Ashwaraopet (110.6 mm), and Gundala (106.4 mm) in Kothagudem district.

Telangana is seeing low temperatures, with Medak at 18.1°C and Patancheru at 19.8°C. Most districts are between 20-25°C. Bhadrachalam recorded the highest at 33.6°C.