IMD Rain Alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update Heavy Rain Alert Issued
The Telugu states are seeing odd weather. Different weather conditions can occur in a single day, including cold mornings, hot afternoons, and rainy evenings.
Rains aren't letting up in the Telugu states. Even after the monsoon season, low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are causing moderate to heavy showers in AP and Telangana.
AP Disaster Management said rains are likely today due to two surface circulations: one over coastal Andhra and another over the south Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal.
APSDMA warns of heavy rain with lightning in several districts including Eluru, Krishna, and Tirupati. Moderate showers are also expected in other districts like Guntur and Kadapa.
The Hyderabad Met Centre forecasts rain in Telangana today due to surface circulations, with heavy showers in Rangareddy, Karimnagar, and Warangal. Hyderabad may see light drizzles.
On Monday, Telangana's highest rainfall was recorded in Manuguru (128.4 mm), Ashwaraopet (110.6 mm), and Gundala (106.4 mm) in Kothagudem district.
Telangana is seeing low temperatures, with Medak at 18.1°C and Patancheru at 19.8°C. Most districts are between 20-25°C. Bhadrachalam recorded the highest at 33.6°C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment