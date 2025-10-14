You Can Now Earn ₹1,000 On Fastag: NHAI Launches Scheme To Reward Users If They Report...
The scheme is valid up until October 31, 2025, across all of India's national highways.How FASTag users can earn ₹1,000 by reporting dirty toilets
- Download the latest version of the Rajmargyatra app.
- Take clear, geo-tagged photos of dirty toilets at toll plazas under NHAI jurisdictions, along with time stamps.
- Submit details on the app, including the user's name, mobile number, and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN).
- Each VRN which successfully reports dirty toilets will be eligible for ₹1,000, which will be credited to the user's FASTag account.Terms and conditions
To make the drive fair, efficient, and transparent, NHAI has specified certain rules and restrictions, which are as follows:
- The drive is only applicable to toilets constructed, operated, or maintained by NHAI. Consequently, other toilets found along highways, such as in dhabas, fuel stations, or other public places are excluded from the scheme.
- Each VRN is eligible for only one reward of ₹1,000 for the entire duration of the scheme.
- Regardless of the number of reports, rewards for each toilet facility is only given once per day. If multiple users report the same toilet, only the first valid image will be considered for the reward.
- Images used to report toilets must be captured through the Rajmargyatra app. Manipulated, duplicated, dated, or previously reported images will be rejected.How the screening process works
Reports submitted to the NHAI will undergo AI-assisted verification, followed by manual verification where necessary.
This two-layer screening process is designed to ensure fair disbursal of rewards while maintaining the integrity of the drive.
