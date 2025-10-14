US Wades Deeper Into Rising Philippine-China Sea Tussle

MENAFN - Asia Times) MANILA – The United States said on Tuesday (October 14) it was prepared to provide military aid to the Philippines if it came under Chinese attack in the hotly contested South China Sea.

The stern and clear statement came shortly after Manila accused China Coast Guard ships of intensifying their harassment in the disputed maritime region by firing water cannons at Philippine Bureau of Fisheries boats over the weekend and deliberately ramming one of the vessels.

The incident occurred just 1.8 nautical miles off Thitu Island, the largest of the nine Philippine-controlled features and the second naturally occurring island in the disputed Spratly Islands chain.

While it is beyond the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, Thitu, known locally as Pag-asa and by China as Zhongye, forms a part of the Kalayaan Island Group of Islands that is part of Palawan island-province, which geographically juts deeply and strategically into the South China Sea.

“The United States condemns China's October 12 ramming and water cannoning of a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea,” Department of State deputy spokesman Thomas Pigott said in a statement.

“China's sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea and its increasingly coercive actions to advance them at the expense of its neighbors continue to undermine regional stability and fly in the face of its prior commitments to resolve disputes peacefully,” he said.

Washington's 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines binds the two allies to come to each other's aid in times of hostility or war. Pigott said that the treaty“extends to armed attacks on Philippine forces, public vessels or aircraft – including those of its coast guard – anywhere in the South China Sea.”