India's System Driven By Justice Rather Than Punishment: HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file

Jaipur- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described the implementation of three new criminal laws as a historic reform and the“biggest overhaul” of India's criminal justice system in the 21st century.

Speaking at a function here, Shah said the new laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – which came into effect on July 1, 2024, have already started delivering results.“Over 50 per cent of chargesheets are now being filed on time. I am confident this figure will rise to 90 per cent in another year,” he said.

Highlighting the impact in Rajasthan, Shah said the conviction rate has risen from 42 per cent earlier to 60 per cent after the laws were implemented.“Once the implementation is complete, I believe it will rise to 90 per cent,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Home Minister inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the transformation of India's criminal justice system from a punitive approach to one focused on justice, transparency, and efficiency. The exhibition features live demonstrations across 10 zones, covering the entire judicial process“from reporting of a crime to the final verdict.”

Shah emphasized that the reforms aim to provide easy and timely access to justice for all.“Under the old system, cases would drag on for 25 to 30 years without sentencing, depriving people of timely justice. The new system will change that,” he said.

The new laws introduce time-bound procedures, video conferencing for accused persons, police officers, forensic experts, and others, reducing the need for physical court appearances. Provisions like e-FIR and Zero FIR are expected to simplify the initial stages of filing complaints.

The Union Home Minister also presided over a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for development projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore in Rajasthan, stemming from the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit last year.

During the event, Shah flagged off 56 Forensic Science Laboratory vehicles and 100 patrol two-wheelers for women's safety. He said the reforms and initiatives reflect the government's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and the welfare of citizens.