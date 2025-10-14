Rafiqa Qurrata A'yun

Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia - Associate, CILIS, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne

Rafiqa is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia. She is also an associate at Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam, and Society (CILIS), Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne.

Rafiqa was an Asian Study Scholar of the National Library of Australia (in residence from July to August 2024). She was also a recipient of the 2022 Biennial Postgraduate Conference Awards from the Asian Studies Association of Australia (ASAA) and the 2021 Australia Awards Hadi Soesastro Prize from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

She is currently a senior researcher at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research of Law and Economics (CIRCLE) at the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia. Her research interests include law and religion, law and politics, Indonesia's legal reform, criminal law, blasphemy law, democratisation and Islamist politics.



–present Associate, CILIS Melbourne Law School –present Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia

2024 Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

The 2021 Australia Awards Hadi Soesastro Prize