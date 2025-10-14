$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rafiqa Qurrata A'yun

Rafiqa Qurrata A'yun


2025-10-14 01:06:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia - Associate, CILIS, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles Activity

Rafiqa is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia. She is also an associate at Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam, and Society (CILIS), Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne.

Rafiqa was an Asian Study Scholar of the National Library of Australia (in residence from July to August 2024). She was also a recipient of the 2022 Biennial Postgraduate Conference Awards from the Asian Studies Association of Australia (ASAA) and the 2021 Australia Awards Hadi Soesastro Prize from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

She is currently a senior researcher at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research of Law and Economics (CIRCLE) at the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia. Her research interests include law and religion, law and politics, Indonesia's legal reform, criminal law, blasphemy law, democratisation and Islamist politics.

Experience
  • –present Associate, CILIS Melbourne Law School
  • –present Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia
Education
  • 2024 Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne, PhD
Honours

The 2021 Australia Awards Hadi Soesastro Prize


The Conversation

MENAFN14102025000199003603ID1110191790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search