Rafiqa Qurrata A'yun
Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia - Associate, CILIS, Melbourne Law School,
The University of Melbourne
Rafiqa is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia. She is also an associate at Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam, and Society (CILIS), Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne.
Rafiqa was an Asian Study Scholar of the National Library of Australia (in residence from July to August 2024). She was also a recipient of the 2022 Biennial Postgraduate Conference Awards from the Asian Studies Association of Australia (ASAA) and the 2021 Australia Awards Hadi Soesastro Prize from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).
She is currently a senior researcher at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research of Law and Economics (CIRCLE) at the Faculty of Law, Universitas Indonesia. Her research interests include law and religion, law and politics, Indonesia's legal reform, criminal law, blasphemy law, democratisation and Islamist politics.Experience
–present
Associate, CILIS Melbourne Law School
–present
Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia
2024
Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne, PhD
The 2021 Australia Awards Hadi Soesastro Prize
