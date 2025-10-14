Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME): Hydrogen, Helium-3, The Next Frontier Of Energy Storage - A Long Form Interview With CEO Robert Rohlfing

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.'s (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) (FRA:QM01) CEO Robert Rohlfing's lineage begins at Los Alamos and Trinity Site, where his father worked on the Manhattan Project. Growing up under the influence of physicists such as Edward Teller, he learned that science, curiosity, and generosity of spirit were inseparable. Those early exposures shaped a lifelong pursuit of mathematics, geology, and experimentation that now inform Desert Mountain Energy's work across New Mexico and Arizona.

THE NOBLE GASES OF NEW MEXICO - HELIUM, XENON & KRYPTON

The conversation explores the state's unique geology-a living laboratory for noble-gas generation. Rolfing details how isotopes such as Xenon 130-136 and Krypton 84 appear naturally in subsurface formations north of Roswell.

These gases, though minute in quantity, enable everything from robotic surgery (Krypton lasers) to ion-propulsion engines for space applications. Desert Mountain Energy's ongoing analysis of isotopic signatures could reshape how scientists locate and harvest these critical elements.

QUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT AND THE MOTHER-CHILD ANALOGY

Asked about "quantum," Rolfing describes it not as hype but as relationship-energy bonds that persist across distance, like a mother sensing her child a world away. He connects that phenomenon to data processing, AI cooling systems, and directed-energy applications, emphasizing that energy, in any form, is simply stored potential awaiting translation.

HYDROGEN, HELIUM-3 AND THE NEXT FRONTIER OF ENERGY STORAGE

Few discussions venture this deep into isotope physics. Rolfing distinguishes helium-3 (a potential fusion fuel) from helium-4, explaining its scarcity and why world supplies come largely from reprocessed nuclear materials.

He breaks down cryogenic diffusion, where temperature differences separate the isotopes, noting the staggering value disparity-about $2 750 per liter for He-3 versus $37 for He-4.

The long-term vision: responsibly capturing these gases in small, modular plants designed for minimal footprint and maximal efficiency.

AI CENTERS, CRYOGENICS & POWER ECONOMICS IN ROSWELL

Desert Mountain Energy's New Mexico operations intertwine resource extraction with next-generation computing needs. Helium's role in cooling stacked hard-drive arrays and quantum servers aligns the company with the expanding AI infrastructure corridor between Roswell, White Sands, Sandia, and Los Alamos.

Rolfing describes developing an underground natural-gas storage unit capable of supplying five days of fuel-critical backup for AI data centers where "thirty seconds down time equals $114 million lost."

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP & AQUIFER PROTECTION

Rejecting traditional oil-based drilling fluids, the team employs air, water, and food-grade additives such as poly disaccharides and pectin. Every well is fully cemented to surface, exceeding state requirements by ~30 % in cost to ensure aquifer protection.

Rolfing views environmental diligence as fiduciary duty, equal to shareholder responsibility. He ties that ethic to community impact-rehabilitating lives and careers alongside landscapes.

RISK MITIGATION & THE HUMAN EQUATION

Citing Murphy's Law, Rolfing argues that Earth itself is predictable; it's the "humanoids" who create variables. By anticipating operational, regulatory, and interpersonal risks, he turns chaos into continuity. His metric for success isn't headlines-it's watching people and projects transform for good.

THE FUTURE OF HELIUM-3 AND HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE

Desert Mountain Energy's exploration of white hydrogen (naturally occurring H2) targets a 42-mile-long swath near Roswell where hydrogen and natural gas co-exist. The company's research points toward localized fuel-cell generation and ammonia production (NH3) for agriculture-reducing transport losses and building energy sovereignty in New Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS & THE UK CROWN AGREEMENT

Without naming names, Rolfing confirms a license to drill requiring additional government approvals with one of the UK's largest land and mineral owners in Devon, a relationship earned through environmental credibility and engineering discipline. It extends DME's reputation from the American Southwest to European energy horizon.

TAKEAWAYS

Helium & Hydrogen Synergy - Critical to AI cooling, quantum computing, and space tech.

Environmental Leadership - Food-grade drilling fluids and full aquifer protection set new standards.

Economic Efficiency - Modular plants cut power use from 4 MW to 320 kW.

Community - Hiring and rehabilitation philosophy that values human capital alongside natural resources.

New Mexico as Energy Nexus - Linking critical minerals, AI, and national security research corridors.

