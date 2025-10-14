Genelia Deshmukh Wishes 'Nicest Person' Hussain Kuwajerwala: Please Hang With Us More
Taking to her Instagram stories, Genelia shared a picture of Hussain, who is known for his work in shows such as Aashirwad, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Krishna Arjun and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan to name a few.
For the caption, Genelia wrote:“Happy birthday to the nicest person I know @huseinkk We love you - Please hang with us more.”
Hussain first landed a lead role in the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which was followed by a lead role in Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan as Sumeet Wadhwa opposite Juhi Parmar. He is the winner of Nach Baliye 2 and also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.
He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Shree. He made his television comeback after 8 years with the comedy show Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo as Jaiveer Chopra.
Talking about Genelia, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopa Varma's upcoming horror comedy“Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.
Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Manoj, Genelia on September 1, wrote on her official Instagram handle: "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin."
"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought:“When we're scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they're scared? #PoliceStationMeinBhoot," the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress added.
Dropping the motion poster on social media on September 1, RGV wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle: "A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title“POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can't Arrest The Dead."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment