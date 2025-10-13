403
Asyad Shipping and Oman Sail join hands to reignite Dive Ability program and support people with disabilities
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Muscat, 12 October 2025 – Asyad Shipping and Oman Sail and are delighted to announce a partnership to support the Dive Ability Program, a community-focused initiative that improves the physical and social well-being of people with disabilities through underwater activity.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping and Dr. Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail at the Asyad Group headquarters in Muscat.
Dive Ability, initially created by Oman Disabled Divers (ODD), empowers people with disabilities to experience the freedom of movement underwater in a ways often not possible on land, helping to build confidence , self-belief, and relief from stress and anxiety.
Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping said “We are very proud to support Dive Ability and lend our support to an initiative that will have a meaningful impact on many lives. Asyad Shipping is committed to empowering Oman and Omanis, and to adopting a community-centric approach which prioritises inclusivity. By creating more opportunities for people with disabilities to express themselves and stay active, we are helping to build a stronger Oman where everyone is capable of doing something remarkable to drive us towards a prosperous future together.”
Dr. Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail said, “Dive Ability is a superb initiative and one we are proud to continue. We are grateful to Oman Disabled Divers for all of their hard work in establishing the framework for such a successful program, we alsp appreciate the support provided by Asyad Shipping, which will enable the program to achive impactful successes that leave a positive mark on people’s lives. Oman Sail and SeaOman have seen first-hand the benefits that water-based activities can have on people with disabilities and those recovering from injury or trauma, and to be able to share this experience with even more people in Oman is a great honour.”
The initiative will be delivered by SeaOman using an accessible dive boat equipped with a hoist and swing - the first and only accessible dive boat in Oman - and managed by an Omani crew with a specialist team of dive instructors, diving doctors and physiotherapists.
Oman Sail aims to build on the success of ODD’s dive program by taking Dive Ability to the next level. The program will begin in with Try Diving sessions in a swimming pool for up to 30 participants, on-water discover scuba sessions for 15 participants and Open Water diving courses for up to five participants, who will then be able to gain internationally-recognised PADI diving qualifications.
The long-term goal of the program is to launch a Dive Ability Oman Team to dive together regularly, and to create individualised PADI progression pathways with a particular focus on specialist environmental courses, such as providing education on coral reef conservation and protecting the ocean in line with the United Nations Environment Programme.
The program also has the potential to further promote Oman as a thriving diving destination and become a regional hub for developing and sharing disabled diving best practices, helping to grow the activity and share the therapeutic benefits of diving with medical professionals.
SeaOman operates PADI 5* Instructor Development Centres in Al Mouj Muscat and Mussanah with PADI-qualified Dive Instructors able to deliver multiple specialist courses. SeaOman is also a Green Fins digital member, which underlines its commitment to implementing sustainability best practices, and a proud member of Purple Tuesday, a global initiative to raise awareness of accessible products and services and build international momentum for inclusion.
