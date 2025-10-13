403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From October 13 To October 17, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a pivotal week in global markets with key economic events from October 13 to October 17, 2025.
Monday starts with holidays in Canada and Japan, spotlighting Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, German WPI, U.S. CB Employment Trends Index, and India CPI.
Tuesday features Brazil's Service Sector Growth, UK employment data, German CPI, and Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Midweek, Wednesday highlights Brazil's Retail Sales, U.S. CPI, and Eurozone Industrial Production.
Thursday brings Brazil's IBC-Br Economic Activity, U.S. Retail Sales, Initial Jobless Claims, and ECB President Lagarde's speech.
The week wraps Friday with Brazil's IGP-10 Inflation Index, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Eurozone CPI.
Monday, October 13, 2025
All Day Holiday: Canada – Thanksgiving Day
All Day Holiday: Japan – National Sports Day
Brazil
07:25 AM EST (08:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Mexico
No scheduled events
Eurozone
02:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German WPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.7%)
02:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German WPI (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.6%)
United States
07:00 AM EST CB Employment Trends Index (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 106.41)
India
06:30 AM EST (04:00 PM IST) CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 1.70%, Prev: 2.07%)
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.3%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.8%)
Mexico
No scheduled events
United Kingdom
02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Aug) (Cons: 4.7%, Prev: 4.7%)
02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) Unemployment Rate (Aug) (Cons: 4.7%, Prev: 4.7%)
Eurozone
02:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 2.4%)
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Oct) (Cons: 41.7, Prev: 37.3)
United States
12:20 PM EST Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.3%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.0%)
01:30 PM EST (02:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -1.056B)
Mexico
No scheduled events
Eurozone
02:45 AM EST (08:45 AM CEST) French CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 1.2%, Prev: 0.9%)
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Industrial Production (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: -1.8%, Prev: 0.3%)
United States
08:30 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)
08:30 AM EST CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.9%)
02:00 PM EST Beige Book (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) IBC-Br Economic Activity (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.50%)
Mexico
No scheduled events
United Kingdom
02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) GDP (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.0%)
02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) Industrial Production (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.9%)
Eurozone
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Trade Balance (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 12.4B)
12:00 PM EST (06:00 PM CEST) ECB President Lagarde Speaks
United States
08:30 AM EST Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.7%)
08:30 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.6%)
08:30 AM EST Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 223K, Prev: 218K)
Friday, October 17, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST (08:00 AM BRT) IGP-10 Inflation Index (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)
Mexico
No scheduled events
Eurozone
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Core CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.2%, Prev: 2.2%)
United States
08:30 AM EST Nonfarm Payrolls (Sep) (Cons: 52K, Prev: 22K)
08:30 AM EST Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: 4.3%, Prev: 4.3%)
08:30 AM EST Building Permits (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.330M)
08:30 AM EST Housing Starts (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.307M)
09:15 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)
