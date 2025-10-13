Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From October 13 To October 17, 2025


2025-10-13 03:11:48
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a pivotal week in global markets with key economic events from October 13 to October 17, 2025.

Monday starts with holidays in Canada and Japan, spotlighting Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, German WPI, U.S. CB Employment Trends Index, and India CPI.

Tuesday features Brazil's Service Sector Growth, UK employment data, German CPI, and Fed Chair Powell's speech.

Midweek, Wednesday highlights Brazil's Retail Sales, U.S. CPI, and Eurozone Industrial Production.

Thursday brings Brazil's IBC-Br Economic Activity, U.S. Retail Sales, Initial Jobless Claims, and ECB President Lagarde's speech.

The week wraps Friday with Brazil's IGP-10 Inflation Index, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Eurozone CPI.
Monday, October 13, 2025
All Day Holiday: Canada – Thanksgiving Day
All Day Holiday: Japan – National Sports Day

Brazil

07:25 AM EST (08:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)

Mexico

No scheduled events

Eurozone

02:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German WPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.7%)
02:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German WPI (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.6%)

United States

07:00 AM EST CB Employment Trends Index (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 106.41)

India

06:30 AM EST (04:00 PM IST) CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 1.70%, Prev: 2.07%)


Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.3%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Brazilian Service Sector Growth (YoY) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.8%)

Mexico

No scheduled events

United Kingdom

02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Aug) (Cons: 4.7%, Prev: 4.7%)
02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) Unemployment Rate (Aug) (Cons: 4.7%, Prev: 4.7%)

Eurozone

02:00 AM EST (08:00 AM CEST) German CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.4%, Prev: 2.4%)
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Oct) (Cons: 41.7, Prev: 37.3)

United States

12:20 PM EST Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.3%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.0%)
01:30 PM EST (02:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -1.056B)

Mexico

No scheduled events

Eurozone

02:45 AM EST (08:45 AM CEST) French CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 1.2%, Prev: 0.9%)
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Industrial Production (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: -1.8%, Prev: 0.3%)

United States

08:30 AM EST Core CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)
08:30 AM EST CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.9%)
02:00 PM EST Beige Book (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) IBC-Br Economic Activity (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.50%)

Mexico

No scheduled events

United Kingdom

02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) GDP (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.0%)
02:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BST) Industrial Production (MoM) (Aug) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.9%)

Eurozone

05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Trade Balance (Aug) (Cons: -, Prev: 12.4B)
12:00 PM EST (06:00 PM CEST) ECB President Lagarde Speaks

United States

08:30 AM EST Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.7%)
08:30 AM EST Retail Sales (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.6%)
08:30 AM EST Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 223K, Prev: 218K)
Friday, October 17, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM EST (08:00 AM BRT) IGP-10 Inflation Index (MoM) (Oct) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.2%)

Mexico

No scheduled events

Eurozone

05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) Core CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.3%, Prev: 2.3%)
05:00 AM EST (11:00 AM CEST) CPI (YoY) (Sep) (Cons: 2.2%, Prev: 2.2%)

United States

08:30 AM EST Nonfarm Payrolls (Sep) (Cons: 52K, Prev: 22K)
08:30 AM EST Unemployment Rate (Sep) (Cons: 4.3%, Prev: 4.3%)
08:30 AM EST Building Permits (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.330M)
08:30 AM EST Housing Starts (Sep) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.307M)
09:15 AM EST Industrial Production (MoM) (Sep) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: 0.1%)

