Hyderabad Woman Kills Drunk Husband With Brick In Front Of 12-Year-Old Son

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Keshampet, Hyderabad, where a woman allegedly killed her husband in front of their 12-year-old son after he returned home drunk and reportedly harassed her. The accused, identified as K Madhavi, is currently absconding, while the police have launched a search operation.

Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

According to police officials, the victim, Koppu Kumar, aged 35, worked as a porter. He was known to frequently return home in an inebriated state, leading to frequent arguments between the couple. On Saturday night, Kumar once again came home drunk, which enraged Madhavi.

In a fit of anger, she allegedly picked up a brick and struck Kumar multiple times on the head. Despite her 12-year-old son's desperate pleas for her to stop, Madhavi continued the assault, causing fatal injuries to her husband.

Attempt to Conceal the Crime

After realising that Kumar had died, Madhavi reportedly dragged his body outside and dumped it into a water sump located in front of their house. She then tried to erase evidence by cleaning the bloodstains inside the house before fleeing the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing suspicious activity near the couple's residence. Upon reaching the scene, officers recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to trace Madhavi's whereabouts.

Police confirmed that the couple often quarrelled over Kumar's drinking habit, which appears to have triggered the fatal confrontation.