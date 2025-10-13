Dude To Bison Kaalamaadan: Top 5 Tamil Films Releasing This Diwali 2025

It's a festive tradition for new films to hit screens during Diwali. This article highlights the Tamil movies scheduled for release this Diwali, offering a mix of action, drama, and entertainment.

Diwali is synonymous with celebrations and movie releases. While no top star's film is hitting screens this year, young actors like Pradeep Ranganathan and Dhruv Vikram are stepping up with their much-awaited releases.

Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude enters the Diwali box office race. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film features Mamitha Baiju and Sarathkumar in key roles. It is all set to release on October 17.

Mari Selvaraj's 'Bison Kaalamaadan', starring Dhruv Vikram, is set for a Diwali release on October 17. Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, the film features Dhruv as a kabaddi player in a rural backdrop.

'Diesel', starring Harish Kalyan and Athulya Ravi, is a Diwali treat. Directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy with music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, it releases on October 17th.

'Kaarmani Selvam' stars Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Directed by Ram Chakri, the plot explores the consequences of greed. It's set to release on October 17th.

'Kambi Katna Kadhai' stars Natty Natraj in a film directed by Rajanathan Periyasamy. In the style of 'Sathuranga Vettai', it releases on October 17th for Diwali.