Switzerland Eyes Stronger Ties In Bid To Expand Co-Op With Kazakhstan

2025-10-13 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Switzerland is keen on expanding its partnership and implementing joint initiatives with Kazakhstan, said Filippo Lombardi, Coordinator of the Switzerland-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group, during a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the meeting, prospects for trade and investment cooperation between Astana and Bern were discussed, along with efforts to coordinate actions within international organizations.

Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with Switzerland, which has proven to be a reliable and time-tested partner in Europe.

The president also recalled his official visit to Switzerland in 2021, which laid a solid foundation for strengthening the partnership between the two countries. Tokayev emphasized that the visit of a Swiss parliamentary delegation further demonstrates the mutual desire for deeper and more comprehensive cooperation.

The president underscored the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening mutual understanding and expanding bilateral collaboration.

