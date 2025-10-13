The ECB Has Confirmed The Elegibility Of Aurelija Geležiūnė To Serve As A Member Of The Management Board Of Artea Bankas

The ECB Has Confirmed The Elegibility Of Aurelija Geležiūnė To Serve As A Member Of The Management Board Of Artea Bankas
The Bank's Supervisory Council elected Aurelija Geležiūnė as a new member of the Management Board on 12 August 2025. As noted in the decision, her appointment as a member of the Management Board was subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.
Aurelija Geležiūnė is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the bank since 10 October 2025.
Additional information:
Oksana Balsienė
Head of HR
... , +370 610 44447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment