The ECB Has Confirmed The Elegibility Of Aurelija Geležiūnė To Serve As A Member Of The Management Board Of Artea Bankas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 10 October 2025, Artea Bankas received permission from the European Central Bank for Aurelija Geležiūnė, currently Head of Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division of the Bank and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), to serve as a member of the Management Board.

The Bank's Supervisory Council elected Aurelija Geležiūnė as a new member of the Management Board on 12 August 2025. As noted in the decision, her appointment as a member of the Management Board was subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.

Aurelija Geležiūnė is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the bank since 10 October 2025.

