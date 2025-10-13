Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The ECB Has Confirmed The Elegibility Of Aurelija Geležiūnė To Serve As A Member Of The Management Board Of Artea Bankas


2025-10-13 02:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 10 October 2025, Artea Bankas received permission from the European Central Bank for Aurelija Geležiūnė, currently Head of Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division of the Bank and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), to serve as a member of the Management Board.

The Bank's Supervisory Council elected Aurelija Geležiūnė as a new member of the Management Board on 12 August 2025. As noted in the decision, her appointment as a member of the Management Board was subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.

Aurelija Geležiūnė is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the bank since 10 October 2025.

Additional information:
Oksana Balsienė
Head of HR
... , +370 610 44447


MENAFN13102025004107003653ID1110186571

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search