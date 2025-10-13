Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,140 Over Past Day
Additionally, Russian forces have lost 11,251 (+3) tanks, 23,345 (+0) armored fighting vehicles, 33,599 (+21) artillery systems, 1,520 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,225 (+0) air defense systems, 427 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 69,242 (+232) tactical-level UAVs, 3,859 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one submarine, 64,043 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,977 (+1) units of special equipment.
The data are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian drone launch sites, bunkers
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on October 12, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 123 combat clashes with Russian troops along the front line.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment