Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,140 Over Past Day

2025-10-13 02:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, Russian forces have lost 11,251 (+3) tanks, 23,345 (+0) armored fighting vehicles, 33,599 (+21) artillery systems, 1,520 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,225 (+0) air defense systems, 427 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 69,242 (+232) tactical-level UAVs, 3,859 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one submarine, 64,043 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,977 (+1) units of special equipment.

The data are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian drone launch sites, bunkers

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on October 12, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 123 combat clashes with Russian troops along the front line.

