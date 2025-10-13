Thor Explorations Concludes Initial Drilling Campaign At The Guitry Project In Côte D'ivoire With Additional Significant Intersections

Thor has completed a total of 4,604 metres (" m ") of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling at Guitry with the objective of gaining better understanding of both the geometry and geological controls on gold mineralisation.

The additional assay results received to date from this drilling program since August 2025, include the following highlights:



Drillhole GURC25-246 - 6m at 9.63 grammes per tonne (" g/t ") of gold (" Au ") from 89m

Drillhole GURC25-240- 7m at 1.50g/tAu from 72m Drillhole GURC25-247 - 14m at 1.30g/tAu from 57m

Further exploration activities are planned to advance resource definition and identify new mineralisation. This includes systematic infill and step-out drilling, testing of untested and partially tested geochemical anomalies, and generative geochemical surveys.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated :

"We are pleased to report continued positive drilling results from Cote d'Ivoire, completing a successful maiden drilling campaign in country. When acquired, the Guitry project featured several gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies that previous explorers had only partially tested with shallow drilling.

"This drilling campaign has intersected and confirmed previously untested deeper bedrock mineralisation, which remains open.

"In the final quarter of the year, once the rainy season is over, we have planned further step-out drilling programs that will be designed to grow the potential resource inventory at Guitry. In addition to this, we will be carrying out a permit wide auger drilling campaign to test the previously identified soil anomalies.

"Cote d'Ivoire is a leading West African gold mining and exploration region, hosting over 30% of the area's greenstone belts and emerging as a site for world-class gold discoveries. We are excited to be returning to the field shortly, when we will also be carrying out our maiden drilling campaign on our Marahui Permit."

Introduction

The Guitry Project was acquired by Thor from Endeavour Mining Corporation (" Endeavour ") during 2025 for a total consideration of US$100,000 in cash and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty. The Project is located 220 kilometres (" km ") due west from Abidjan and covers 295 square kilometres of prospective Tehini (Birimian) Greenstone Belt comprising a north-easterly trending sequence of greywacke sediments and volcano-sedimentary schists and andesite with later granitic intrusive located to the north. The Tehini Greenstone Belt extends northwards into Burkina Faso where it hosts large gold deposits such as Hounde (5.2 million ounces (" Moz ")) and Mana (2.3Moz). Early-stage exploration at Guitry completed by Endeavour Mining includes 7,672 soil samples and over 11,000m of drilling (Figure 1).







Figure 1: Guitry Gold Project Location Map

Two main prospects were defined by soil geochemistry: Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro. A broad gold in soil anomaly extends over an 8.5km north easterly trending zone with a continuous 5km long anomaly at Krakouadiokro (Figure 2). Follow-up drilling at Krakouadiokro produced several significant drill intersections from a relatively small area of drilling. However, insufficient information was obtained regarding the geometry and extents of the primary gold mineralisation. Mineralisation appears to be open along strike to the southwest and northeast and down dip at the two main prospects.

Drilling Results

Previous drilling primarily intersected gold mineralisation within a near-surface, flat-lying supergene horizon. In contrast, only a limited number of drill holes targeted the primary mineralisation at Krakouadiokro. The current drilling program was developed following a revised interpretation of the orientation of multiple parallel mineralised lodes.

Since May 2025, Thor completed an initial RC drilling program comprising 4,604m in 41 holes (Figure 3). All holes were oriented at an azimuth of 225o at a dip of 55 o.

Industry standard QAQC protocols were followed, and drill samples were collected, stored and transported under secured conditions. Drill samples were analysed by SGS Laboratories in Yamoussoukro using the FAA505 fire assay method (50 gram charge). The significant intersections from this program are listed in Table 1. All results from this drilling program are listed in Appendix 1.







Figure 2: Guitry Soil Geochemical Map

The current drilling area is on the crest of a laterite-capped hill overlying a northeast-striking sequence of pelitic sedimentary (greywacke) rocks. These rocks are strongly weathered to about 30m from the surface before transitioning into fresh bedrock. Primary gold mineralisation occurs within moderately to steep north-dipping zones in the southwest part of the drilling area. Towards the northeast, the mineralised zones appear sub-vertical (Figure 4).