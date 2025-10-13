Thor Explorations Concludes Initial Drilling Campaign At The Guitry Project In Côte D'ivoire With Additional Significant Intersections

Thor Explorations Concludes Initial Drilling Campaign At The Guitry Project In Côte D'ivoire With Additional Significant Intersections
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Depth
|Dip
|Azi- muth
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Grade (g/tAu)
|True Width (m)
|GURC25-240
|240471
|605268
|233
|107
|-55
|225
|72
|79
|7.0
|1.50
|4.2
|GURC25-246
|240553
|605279
|242
|126
|-55
|225
|89
|95
|6.0
|9.63
|3.6
|GURC25-247
|240523
|605181
|227
|108
|-55
|225
|57
|71
|14.0
|1.30
|8.4
Table 1: Guitry Gold Project Significant Drilling Intersections
(>3 gram-metres, 0.3g/tAu cut off, Minimum Interval 3m, Maximum Internal Waste 3m)
Numerous high grades have been intersected in the primary zone over a 400m by 300m area. In the Southern Zone, intersections that were reported previously such as 7m at 7.71g/tAu in GURC25-227 and 5m at 12.65g/tAu in GURC25-228 indicate that grades appear to increase at depth with most of the grades exceeding 5g/tAu being located in the fresh bedrock (Figure 4). In the current batch of results 14m grading 1.3/tAu from 57m was intersected in drillhole GURC25-247 in the previously untested Southern Zone (Figure 3,4). In the Central Zone, further encouraging results include 6m grading 9.63g/tAu from 89m in drillhole GURC25-246.
The results to date suggest a steep, dipping, parallel lode array.
Figure 3: Guitry Drillhole Location Map Showing Results Above 5 Gram-Metres.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Next Steps
- At the Krakouadiokro Prospect, further systematic resource drilling is warranted. This drilling would comprise both infill and step-out drilling.
- Drilling of the numerous geochemical anomalies at the both the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects that have, to date, been either untested or partially tested.
Generative geochemical surveys along the north-east and to the south-west strike extents of the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects. These areas, which total approximately 10km of prospective strike, have either been partially sampled on 800m spaced lines or not sampled at all.
Figure 4: Guitry Cross Sections Showing Apparent Dip of the Mineralised Lodes
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Qualified Person
The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
Commercial Terms
Further details can be found on the Company's website:
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote D'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds:
- a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria
- a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal
- a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Cote D'Ivoire
- additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire comprising of wholly and majority owned interests
Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO
For further information please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd
Info: Email: ...
Investor Relations: Email: ...
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500
BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
Appendix 1
Guitry Drilling Results
(>3 gram-metres, 0.3g/tAu cut off, Minimum Interval 3m, Maximum Internal Waste 3m)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Depth
|Dip
|Azimuth
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Grade (g/tAu)
|True Width (m)
|Reported Previously
|GURC25-208
|240488
|605214
|224
|78
|-55
|225
|0
|14
|14.0
|2.59
|11.9
|yes
|GURC25-209
|240509
|605235
|233
|96
|-55
|225
|38
|42
|4.0
|6.87
|3.4
|yes
|GURC25-210
|240354
|605221
|211
|72
|-55
|226
|0
|10
|10.0
|0.62
|8.5
|yes
|GURC25-210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46
|57
|11.0
|1.07
|9.4
|yes
|GURC25-210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|59
|64
|5.0
|0.64
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-211
|240375
|605242
|218
|102
|-55
|225
|0
|7
|7.0
|0.61
|6.0
|yes
|GURC25-211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|67
|73
|6.0
|0.35
|5.1
|yes
|GURC25-211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|81
|90
|9.0
|1.34
|7.7
|yes
|GURC25-212
|240467
|605405
|243
|72
|-55
|226
|2
|10
|8.0
|0.70
|6.8
|yes
|GURC25-212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25
|30
|5.0
|7.48
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|64
|69
|5.0
|0.32
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-213
|240488
|605426
|242
|96
|-55
|225
|nsr
|
|
|
|0.0
|yes
|GURC25-214
|240603
|605396
|240
|78
|-54
|225
|57
|67
|10.0
|10.36
|8.5
|yes
|GURC25-215
|240619
|605418
|252
|102
|-54
|225
|70
|75
|5.0
|3.21
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-216
|240640
|605358
|252
|66
|-56
|226
|45
|52
|7.0
|3.93
|6.0
|yes
|GURC25-216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|57
|62
|5.0
|0.37
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-217
|240654
|605382
|237
|60
|-55
|225
|3
|8
|5.0
|1.05
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-218
|240657
|605374
|264
|138
|-55
|225
|5
|15
|10.0
|0.54
|8.5
|yes
|GURC25-219
|240581
|605458
|245
|150
|-55
|225
|10
|20
|10.0
|0.97
|8.5
|yes
|GURC25-219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|82
|85
|3.0
|14.50
|2.6
|yes
|GURC25-220
|240524
|605393
|259
|108
|-55
|225
|2
|10
|8.0
|0.35
|6.8
|yes
|GURC25-220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|60
|64
|4.0
|1.65
|3.4
|yes
|GURC25-220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|86
|94
|8.0
|0.72
|6.8
|yes
|GURC25-221
|240500
|605382
|241
|84
|-55
|225
|0
|4
|4.0
|0.50
|3.4
|yes
|GURC25-221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|77
|84
|7.0
|7.11
|6.0
|yes
|GURC25-222
|240439
|605440
|245
|114
|-55
|225
|3
|8
|5.0
|2.38
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|66
|69
|3.0
|2.50
|2.6
|yes
|GURC25-223
|240449
|605455
|239
|132
|-55
|225
|11
|14
|3.0
|0.93
|2.6
|yes
|GURC25-223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|43
|50
|7.0
|0.43
|6.0
|yes
|GURC25-223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|87
|92
|5.0
|3.17
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-224
|240676
|605401
|245
|108
|-55
|225
|5
|9
|4.0
|0.40
|3.4
|yes
|GURC25-224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|80
|82
|2.0
|16.90
|1.7
|yes
|GURC25-224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|98
|97
|2.0
|3.12
|1.7
|yes
|GURC25-225
|240690
|605347
|237
|120
|-55
|225
|7
|12
|5.0
|0.57
|4.4
|yes
|GURC25-226
|240674
|605333
|251
|108
|-55
|225
|nsr
|
|
|
|
|yes
|GURC25-227
|240397
|605263
|233
|144
|-55
|225
|0
|6
|6.0
|0.83
|5.1
|yes
|GURC25-227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114
|127
|13.0
|3.46
|11.0
|yes
|GURC25-228
|240528
|605258
|256
|108
|-55
|225
|0
|6
|6.0
|0.39
|5.1
|yes
|GURC25-228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|69
|74
|5.0
|12.65
|4.3
|yes
|GURC25-229
|240496
|605289
|244
|114
|-55
|230
|0
|17
|17.0
|2.16
|16.0
|yes
|GURC25-229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|85
|87
|2.0
|2.24
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|93
|95
|2.0
|1.66
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-230
|240573
|605381
|250
|156
|-55
|230
|7
|10
|3.0
|0.42
|2.9
|yes
|GURC25-230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|34
|38
|4.0
|2.47
|3.8
|yes
|GURC25-230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|42
|46
|4.0
|2.44
|3.8
|yes
|GURC25-230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|54
|59
|5.0
|0.53
|4.8
|yes
|GURC25-231
|240565
|605358
|251
|160
|-55
|230
|2
|9
|7.0
|0.31
|6.6
|yes
|GURC25-231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|24
|29
|5.0
|1.91
|4.7
|yes
|GURC25-231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143
|149
|6.0
|3.13
|5.5
|yes
|GURC25-232
|240599
|605321
|252
|144
|-55
|230
|12
|14
|2.0
|0.69
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114
|122
|8.0
|14.54
|7.5
|yes
|GURC25-233
|240614
|605341
|252
|120
|-55
|230
|28
|30
|2.0
|5.97
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|78
|80
|2.0
|0.42
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|115
|122
|7.0
|5.31
|6.5
|yes
|GURC25-234
|240647
|605433
|243
|150
|-55
|230
|25
|27
|2.0
|0.41
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|81
|85
|4.0
|10.68
|3.7
|yes
|GURC25-234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|106
|108
|2.0
|1.74
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-235
|240443
|605385
|243
|144
|-55
|230
|1
|6
|5.0
|0.57
|4.7
|yes
|GURC25-235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11
|16
|5.0
|1.16
|4.7
|yes
|GURC25-235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|105
|108
|3.0
|0.68
|2.8
|yes
|GURC25-236
|240460
|605327
|238
|132
|-55
|230
|0
|5
|5.0
|0.61
|4.7
|yes
|GURC25-236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|31
|35
|4.0
|0.34
|3.8
|yes
|GURC25-237
|240478
|605348
|245
|126
|-55
|230
|2
|4
|2.0
|0.39
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|38
|40
|2.0
|1.68
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-238
|240511
|605449
|239
|90
|-55
|230
|7
|14
|7.0
|0.47
|6.6
|yes
|GURC25-238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|53
|2.0
|0.89
|1.9
|yes
|GURC25-239
|240471
|605483
|238
|156
|-55
|225
|nsr
|
|
|
|
|no
|GURC25-240
|240471
|605268
|233
|107
|-55
|225
|0
|13
|13.0
|0.44
|12.2
|no
|GURC25-240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|62
|68
|6.0
|0.54
|5.6
|no
|GURC25-240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|72
|79
|7.0
|1.50
|6.5
|no
|GURC25-241
|240451
|605251
|228
|126
|-55
|225
|0
|4
|4.0
|0.57
|3.7
|no
|GURC25-242
|240426
|605361
|236
|102
|-55
|225
|4
|9
|5.0
|0.84
|4.7
|no
|GURC25-242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|90
|94
|4.0
|0.63
|3.7
|no
|GURC25-243
|240405
|605344
|232
|108
|-55
|225
|0
|8
|8.0
|0.86
|7.5
|no
|GURC25-243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|16
|18
|2.0
|0.54
|1.9
|no
|GURC25-243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|52
|56
|4.0
|0.95
|3.8
|no
|GURC25-244
|240415
|605211
|215
|72
|-55
|225
|2
|4
|2.0
|0.34
|1.9
|no
|GURC25-245
|240388
|605184
|206
|126
|-55
|225
|2
|12
|10.0
|0.53
|9.4
|no
|GURC25-246
|240553
|605279
|242
|126
|-55
|225
|2
|9
|7.0
|0.67
|6.6
|no
|GURC25-246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|89
|95
|6.0
|9.63
|5.6
|no
|GURC25-247
|240523
|605181
|227
|108
|-55
|225
|57
|71
|14.0
|1.30
|13.1
|no
|GURC25-247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|91
|95
|4.0
|0.76
|3.8
|no
|GURC25-248
|240544
|605200
|233
|101
|-55
|225
|0
|3
|3.0
|0.32
|2.8
|no
|Total
|41
|
|
|4604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Thor Explorations Ltd.
