Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Speaker To Meet German Leaders In Berlin

Ukrainian Speaker To Meet German Leaders In Berlin


2025-10-13 01:06:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the press services of the German officials, both meetings are set for Monday, October 13.

At 14:30 local time (15:30 Kyiv time), Steinmeier will receive Stefanchuk at Bellevue Palace.

An hour later, the Ukrainian parliament speaker will hold talks with his counterpart in the Bundestag . Statements are expected following the meeting.

Read also: Stefanchuk, EU lawmakers discuss launch of first clusters for Ukraine's EU integration

As reported earlier, Ruslan Stefanchuk was invited to Germany for an official visit from October 12–14 by Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook

MENAFN13102025000193011044ID1110186323

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search