Ukrainian Speaker To Meet German Leaders In Berlin
At 14:30 local time (15:30 Kyiv time), Steinmeier will receive Stefanchuk at Bellevue Palace.
An hour later, the Ukrainian parliament speaker will hold talks with his counterpart in the Bundestag . Statements are expected following the meeting.Read also: Stefanchuk, EU lawmakers discuss launch of first clusters for Ukraine's EU integration
As reported earlier, Ruslan Stefanchuk was invited to Germany for an official visit from October 12–14 by Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.
Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook
