Ukrainian Speaker To Meet German Leaders In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing the press services of the German officials, both meetings are set for Monday, October 13.

At 14:30 local time (15:30 Kyiv time), Steinmeier will receive Stefanchuk at Bellevue Palace.

An hour later, the Ukrainian parliament speaker will hold talks with his counterpart in the Bundestag . Statements are expected following the meeting.

As reported earlier, Ruslan Stefanchuk was invited to Germany for an official visit from October 12–14 by Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook