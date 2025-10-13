Sign Of Thaw? Trump Remarks 'Not Saying He Is Wrong' On Xi Jinping Amid Escalating US-China Trade Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump told reporters on October 12 that he doesnt think Xi Jinping is wrong, but his additional 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports into the US, is a“tougher” response.

Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One on the way to the Middle East, Donald Trump said,“I have a great relationship with President Xi; I am not saying he is wrong but then we met him with something much tougher than what he did to us, again because of the tariffs, it's much tougher.”

| Trump to end another war? US Prez says 'I hear war going on between Pak-Afg...' Donald Trump feels relations with China 'will be fine'

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump assured that relations with China“will be fine”. The post eased US equity futures.

Donald Trump said,“Don't worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it.”

China last week unveiled curbs on the export of rare earths.

Markets had created on October 10 after Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese goods from November 1, and limit US software exports.

JD Vance says negotiations possible, but...

Further, in an interview with Fox News on the weekend, US Vice President JD Vance said they will negotiate if China is“willing to be reasonable,” but he felt that the US has“far more cards” if Beijing does not come to the table.

“China has so much control over critical supply in the United States of America. That is the definition of a national emergency and justifies the president's move to impose tough tariffs,” he said.

“If, however, they're willing to be reasonable, then Donald Trump is always willing to be a reasonable negotiator. We're going to find out a lot in the weeks to come about whether China wants to start a trade war with us or whether they actually want to be reasonable,” he added.