UK Announces USD 27 Mln In Urgent Humanitarian Aid To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced on Sunday offering 20 million pound sterling, approx. USD 26.7 million, in urgent humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
In a press statement, the UK government said the aid aim to ensure water, sanitation and hygiene services reach tens of thousands of civilians across Gaza.
The funding, delivered through UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), will help those facing famine, malnutrition and disease, it clarified.
The statement added that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend on Monday a landmark peace summit in Egypt, marking the end of the two-year war on Gaza.
During the peace summit, the UK Prime Minister is also expected to set out that the UK will play a leading role in the next phase of the peace plan.
It unveiled that the UK will host a three-day conference on Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.
The UK Wilton Park summit will bring together a coalition of representatives from businesses, civil society and governments, to convene crucial planning and coordination efforts for postwar Gaza.
Discussions will also cover efforts to support the Palestinian Authority's own transformation and reform programme to ensure it can support Gaza's recovery.
The UK government stressed that the reconstruction will be Palestinian-led, with absolutely no role for Hamas in its future governance.
The conference will be attended by a range of international partners including Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, as well as private sector and international development finance and financiers, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank. (end)
