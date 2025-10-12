Mexico Floods And Landslides Claim 44 Lives As Storms Priscilla And Raymond Batter Five States
According to the government, Veracruz reported 18 deaths, Hidalgo 16, Puebla nine, and Queretaro one. Authorities have launched an emergency response plan covering 139 affected towns.Government response and rescue efforts
President Claudia Sheinbaum outlined the coordinated response to the disaster, stating on X: "We continue with attention to the emergency in Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosí, in coordination with the governor and the governors, as well as various federal authorities. The National Emergency Committee is in permanent session."
The Mexican military shared images of ongoing rescue operations, showing people being evacuated by life rafts, homes inundated with mud, and rescue workers wading through waist-deep floodwaters.Impact on communities
The storms have devastated towns and communities, leaving residents stranded and in urgent need of relief. Emergency services are working to evacuate vulnerable populations and provide immediate assistance.Relief efforts
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are coordinating with local officials to ensure timely aid reaches all affected areas. Federal and state resources have been mobilized to support the recovery and provide humanitarian relief.
(With Reuters inputs)
