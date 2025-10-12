China: 'Not Afraid' Of Trade War With US

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China stated that while it does not want a trade war with the United States, it was "not afraid of it," warning the country to "promptly correct its wrong practices" or it would be forced to "take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests",reports.

The ministry stated that "willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China," clarifying that its "position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it." It urged US to "promptly correct its wrong practices, adhere to the important consensuses of the phone calls between the two heads of state, protect the hard-won outcomes of consultations," or it would "surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests."

Yesterday, United States President Donald Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on China.