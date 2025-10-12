Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China: 'Not Afraid' Of Trade War With US

China: 'Not Afraid' Of Trade War With US


2025-10-12 03:08:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China stated that while it does not want a trade war with the United States, it was "not afraid of it," warning the country to "promptly correct its wrong practices" or it would be forced to "take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests", Azernews reports.

The ministry stated that "willful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China," clarifying that its "position on the trade war is consistent: we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it." It urged US to "promptly correct its wrong practices, adhere to the important consensuses of the phone calls between the two heads of state, protect the hard-won outcomes of consultations," or it would "surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests."

Yesterday, United States President Donald Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on China.

MENAFN12102025000195011045ID1110185524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search