403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders Push Limits In Round 5 Of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, 12 October 2025: The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders battled through a challenging and action-packed Round 5 of the 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at Malaysia's iconic PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit, concluding a weekend defined by fierce competition and intense racing.
The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves, displayed consistent efforts and determination while competing in the highly competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Kavin Quintal started Race 1 from 21st position on the grid for the 8-lap contest. Navigating intense competition, he crossed the chequered flag at 16th place, recording a total time of 19:49.178 with his best lap time at 2:26.280. In Race 2, he finished at 21st position with a total time of 19:43.669.
Meanwhile, Johann Reeves Emmanuel started Race 1 from 23rd on the grid but was unable to finish the race. In Race 2, he finished the race at 22nd place, with a total time of 20:22.405.
Their cumulative team total stands at 6 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, "The Sepang International Circuit was a tough challenge this weekend. Yesterday went well, finishing 16th after starting from 21st, but today was harder. Every lap taught me something new, and I am focused on learning and coming back stronger."
Johann Reeves Emmanuel added, "It has been a challenging weekend at the Sepang International Circuit, finishing 22nd today. Every lap has been a learning experience, and I am focused on improving as I head into the finale. I am determined to give my best and finish the season on a strong note."
About 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC):
The 28th edition of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) is Asia's most competitive motorcycle road racing series, held annually since 1996 2025 season, comprising six rounds, began with the season opener at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand from April 25-27, 2025. The second round was held in Malaysia from May 30-June 1, followed by the third round in Japan from July 11-13. The fourth round took place in Indonesia from August 29-31, and Round 5 is currently ongoing in Malaysia from October 10-12. The season finale is scheduled to return to the Chang International Circuit in Thailand in December 2025.
The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves, displayed consistent efforts and determination while competing in the highly competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Kavin Quintal started Race 1 from 21st position on the grid for the 8-lap contest. Navigating intense competition, he crossed the chequered flag at 16th place, recording a total time of 19:49.178 with his best lap time at 2:26.280. In Race 2, he finished at 21st position with a total time of 19:43.669.
Meanwhile, Johann Reeves Emmanuel started Race 1 from 23rd on the grid but was unable to finish the race. In Race 2, he finished the race at 22nd place, with a total time of 20:22.405.
Their cumulative team total stands at 6 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, "The Sepang International Circuit was a tough challenge this weekend. Yesterday went well, finishing 16th after starting from 21st, but today was harder. Every lap taught me something new, and I am focused on learning and coming back stronger."
Johann Reeves Emmanuel added, "It has been a challenging weekend at the Sepang International Circuit, finishing 22nd today. Every lap has been a learning experience, and I am focused on improving as I head into the finale. I am determined to give my best and finish the season on a strong note."
About 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC):
The 28th edition of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) is Asia's most competitive motorcycle road racing series, held annually since 1996 2025 season, comprising six rounds, began with the season opener at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand from April 25-27, 2025. The second round was held in Malaysia from May 30-June 1, followed by the third round in Japan from July 11-13. The fourth round took place in Indonesia from August 29-31, and Round 5 is currently ongoing in Malaysia from October 10-12. The season finale is scheduled to return to the Chang International Circuit in Thailand in December 2025.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment