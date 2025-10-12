Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
124 Palestinian Martyrs Arrive At Gaza Strip Hospitals


2025-10-12 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAM ALLAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in the Gaza Strip stated on Sunday, that 124 martyrs have arrived at hospitals, 117 of whom were recovered from under the rubble, in addition to 33 injuries reported over the past 24 hours.
In a press statement, they clarified that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 67,806 martyrs and 170,066 injuries since October 7, 2023.
In a separate press release, they said that the health and humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip require an emergency response to bring in essential medical supplies.
They pointed out that thousands of patients and wounded individuals are in urgent need of proper medical facilities to receive care. They explained that the halt in specialized and diagnostic services is worsening the health situation and hindering complex surgical interventions.
They stressed that strengthening the remaining operational hospitals in the Gaza Strip is a top priority and cannot afford any further delay. (end)
