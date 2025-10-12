Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Competitior Wins 1St In Fourth Round Of World Motosurf Championship


2025-10-12 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti competitor Fares Ramadhan from the Kuwait Water Sports Club won first place on Sunday in the Rookie Stock category of the World MotoSurf Championship held in Zadar, Croatia.
Head of the Water Bike Committee at the Club Ibrahim Ramadan told KUNA that the championship, which began on October 10, saw participation of 96 players from 20 countries.
He added that two rounds remain in the championship organized by the International Powerboating Federation (UIM), with the fifth round set to take place in Shenzhen, China, in November, and the sixth and final round in Macau, also in November. (end)
