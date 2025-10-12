UAE-G20 Non-Oil Trade Hits $231B In H1 As Ties With India, Türkiye, US Power Ahead

The UAE's non-oil trade with G20 economies surged to $231 billion in the first half of 2025 - up 19.2 per cent year-on-year - underscoring the nation's expanding role as a global trade hub.

The milestone came amid record-high total non-oil foreign trade of Dh1.7 trillion during the period, a 24 per cent jump on a year earlier, with non-oil exports alone soaring to nearly Dh370 billion, roughly triple their value five years ago.

At the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Gqeberha, South Africa, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, reaffirmed that open, rules-based trade remains vital for long-term global development and inclusive growth.

“It is important for the UAE to continue championing policies that ensure supply chains are open and accessible to every nation, and to maintain trade's role as a driver of long-term development and growth,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi, adding that the UAE will always advocate for collaborative and equitable global trade frameworks.

He told delegates that the UAE's Cepa (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement)-driven trade policy has become a model of international cooperation, noting that“our partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and mutual growth.”

India stands out as the UAE's most dynamic G20 partner. Two-way non-oil trade between the two countries rose 34 per cent in H1 2025 following the Cepa signed in 2022.

According to official data, India–UAE merchandise trade has almost doubled in three years to $83.7 billion in FY 2023-24, with non-oil goods accounting for $57.8 billion. In the first half of 2025 alone, non-oil trade touched about $38 billion, positioning both sides to surpass $100 billion annually by 2030.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said the UAE's trade with India exemplifies how Cepa agreements can strengthen industrial collaboration and market access.“By opening markets for Emirati producers and attracting quality investment, we are building a trade ecosystem that supports innovation and competitiveness,” he noted.

Türkiye has rapidly become another bright spot. Two years after the signing of the UAE–Türkiye Cepa, bilateral non-oil trade between September 2024 and August 2025 reached roughly $44 billion, up 12 per cent despite global headwinds. Non-oil exports from the UAE to Türkiye stood at $7.4 billion in H1 2025 - triple the level in 2019 - with strong flows in metals, machinery and chemicals.

Trade with the US also strengthened. Bilateral non-oil trade amounted to $38 billion in 2024 and added around $19.3 billion in H1 2025, led by advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and digital-economy collaborations.

Dr Al Zeyoudi remarked that such partnerships demonstrate“how diversification and technology-driven growth are transforming the UAE's economic landscape.”

In the GCC region, trade integration with Saudi Arabia is accelerating. The UAE remained Saudi Arabia's top destination for non-oil exports in Q1 2025 at SR 21.3 billion ($5.68 billion) - up 34 per cent - highlighting deepening regional supply-chain cooperation in plastics, metals, and food sectors. China continues to rank among the UAE's largest non-oil trading partners, serving as a source of machinery, electronics and consumer goods that the UAE re-exports to emerging markets across MENASA. Meanwhile, Japan and the UK are expanding their non-oil trade with the Emirates, with growing flows in automotive, electricals, renewables, and financial services. British data show total two-way trade reaching £23.8 billion in the four quarters to Q1 2025, with continued growth projected this year.

Since launching its Cepa programme in 2021, the UAE has concluded 31 trade agreements covering economies across multiple regions and development stages. These deals are driving new investments in clean energy, digital transformation, logistics, and healthcare supply chains.

Dr Al Zeyoudi pointed out that the UAE's non-oil foreign trade grew 14 times faster than the global average in the first half of 2025 - up 24.5 per cent compared to the world average of 1.75 per cent.“We are securing partnerships with nations that share our belief that open, rules-based trade is essential for economic growth, development and diversification,” he said.“The UAE takes a long-term view - our economic strategy is not driven by day-to-day headlines but by sustained progress and resilience.”

With total non-oil trade now exceeding Dh1.7 trillion in just six months and exports at record highs, the UAE's diversification story is gaining global traction. Cepa-based expansion with India, Türkiye, the US and other G20 partners is reshaping the nation's trade map - propelling it closer to its goal of Dh4 trillion in annual non-oil foreign trade well before 2031.