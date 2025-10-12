Qatar Motorsport Academy Rider Franklin Emerges Champion
Franklin's consistent performance throughout the season, including five race wins, secured him the top spot ahead of Mohammed Adel al-Mutawa, who accumulated a total of 185 points. The final championship podium was completed by Anas Boukabache in third place, with Andrea Giaccherio and Tyler Netterberg rounding out the top five positions respectively.
The championship title was decided in a thrilling finale during Round 5 at the Lusail track. In the second race of the day, Franklin clinched a decisive victory, finishing the 15-lap race with a time of 15:07.502 and also setting the fastest lap at 59.873 seconds. Al-Mutawa finished just 1.377 seconds behind him in second place, while Boukabache finished third. Earlier in Race 1, the roles were reversed as Al Mutawa took the win ahead of Franklin, with Tyler Netterberg securing third place, setting the stage for the dramatic final race showdown that ultimately saw Franklin emerge as the overall champion.Qatar Motorsport Academy Jake Franklin 2025 FIM MiniGP Qatar Championship
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment