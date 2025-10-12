Qatar Motorsport Academy Rider Franklin Emerges Champion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Motorsport Academy rider Jake Franklin was crowned the champion of the 2025 FIM MiniGP Qatar Championship, after concluding the five-round series with an impressive 213 points.

Franklin's consistent performance throughout the season, including five race wins, secured him the top spot ahead of Mohammed Adel al-Mutawa, who accumulated a total of 185 points. The final championship podium was completed by Anas Boukabache in third place, with Andrea Giaccherio and Tyler Netterberg rounding out the top five positions respectively.

The championship title was decided in a thrilling finale during Round 5 at the Lusail track. In the second race of the day, Franklin clinched a decisive victory, finishing the 15-lap race with a time of 15:07.502 and also setting the fastest lap at 59.873 seconds. Al-Mutawa finished just 1.377 seconds behind him in second place, while Boukabache finished third. Earlier in Race 1, the roles were reversed as Al Mutawa took the win ahead of Franklin, with Tyler Netterberg securing third place, setting the stage for the dramatic final race showdown that ultimately saw Franklin emerge as the overall champion.

Qatar Motorsport Academy Jake Franklin 2025 FIM MiniGP Qatar Championship