Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya Visits Flood-Hit Villages In Ludhiana

MENAFN - IANS) Ludhiana, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya on Sunday toured flood-affected villages in Ludhiana district in Punjab, meeting with residents, assessing ground realities, and distributing ration kits and essential supplies to affected families.

The minister visited the villages of Sasrali, Boothgarh, and Roor, which were among the worst-hit by the recent floods.

During her interactions, Bambhaniya listened to the grievances and difficulties faced by the local residents and assured them that the Union government is fully committed to extending every possible support to ensure their early rehabilitation and recovery.

She personally handed over ration kits containing essential food grains and daily-use items to the affected families, emphasizing that the Union government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working to ensure that relief materials and assistance reach every household in need.

She said the Union government stands firmly with the people of Punjab in this hour of difficulty and will continue to assist the state in speeding up relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

During her field visit, the Union Minister also inspected the Sutlej river embankment and reviewed the repair and reinforcement works being undertaken to prevent further erosion and flooding.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the strengthening of the embankment on a priority basis and to work towards developing a long-term and sustainable flood management strategy to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of people living along the river basin.

Addressing officials and local representatives at the site, Bambhaniya highlighted the importance of timely and transparent surveys for assessing damage to houses, farmlands, and livestock.

She instructed that such surveys must be carried out with sensitivity and fairness, ensuring that all affected families receive appropriate and prompt compensation.

The minister also reviewed the condition of village roads, culverts, and public infrastructure, many of which were damaged in the floods, and directed the district administration to expedite repair and restoration work to bring daily life back to normal at the earliest.

Reiterating the Union government's focus on citizen welfare, Bambhaniya said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Union government has introduced several welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.