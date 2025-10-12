403
Beijing Unfazed by Trade Tensions with U.S.
(MENAFN) Beijing declared on Sunday that it is “not afraid of” escalating trade tensions with the United States, responding to President Donald Trump’s latest threats of new tariffs and export restrictions, according to media.
A spokesperson from China’s Commerce Ministry criticized the “willful threats of high tariffs” as an improper approach to managing bilateral relations. The official reiterated China’s stance on the ongoing trade conflict: “we do not want it, but we are not afraid of it.” They emphasized that Beijing remains committed to “firmly safeguards its national security and international common security, always takes a just and reasonable principled position and implements export control measures in a prudential and moderate manner.”
This response followed President Trump’s Friday declaration that the U.S. would impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, alongside new export controls targeting “critical software,” after China unveiled restrictions on rare earth mineral exports.
“Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He further stated, “Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software. It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history.”
China’s announcement on Thursday expanded export controls over rare earth minerals, tightening restrictions on processing and manufacturing technologies and barring foreign companies from cooperation without prior government approval.
The Commerce Ministry justified these moves as necessary to protect “national security and interests” through stringent export controls on rare earth-related sectors including mining, smelting, separation, magnetic material production, and recycling of secondary resources.
