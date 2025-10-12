President Mahama Attends Global Leaders' Meeting On Women In Beijing

President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, have arrived in Beijing, China, to participate in a Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

Hosted by President Xi Jinping and UN Women, the 13 and 14 October meeting will bring together other world leaders to“renew the spirit of the Beijing Declaration and accelerate its implementation.”

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, organised by the UN and held in Beijing.

While in Beijing to champion women's empowerment, President Mahama and his delegation will also focus on strengthening Sino-Ghanaian ties and investment.

President Mahama will hold discussions with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, and with the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Li Qiang.

He will also meet with Chinese business leaders and host a Presidential Investment Forum, expected to bring Ghanaian businesses, their Chinese counterparts, and investors together to explore opportunities in Ghana.

President Mahama, who is accompanied by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, and officials of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Free Zones Authority, and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, will also visit Fujian Province to meet businesses with a presence in Ghana.

These engagements aim to strengthen the long-standing partnership between Ghana and China and promote greater cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Also included in the president's delegation are the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Naa Momo Lartey (MP), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza (MP), and the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko (MP).

The rest are the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama; Presidential Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari; Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim; and a Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Gyantuah.

