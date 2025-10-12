Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Lavish Los Angeles Mansion - Stunning Photos Reveal Luxury
Shahrukh Khan owns luxury bungalows both in India and abroad. Apart from his famous Mumbai home, he has a stunning bungalow in Los Angeles. Let's take a look inside with exclusive photos.
Everyone knows about Shahrukh Khan's iconic Mumbai bungalow, Mannat. But did you know he also owns a magnificent and luxurious bungalow in Los Angeles? This stunning property reflects his global success and exquisite taste, offering him a lavish retreat away from India.
Shahrukh Khan's Beverly Hills bungalow in Los Angeles features six bedrooms, a jacuzzi, a private cabana by the pool, and a tennis court, offering him luxury and privacy in the heart of the city.
Renting this luxurious bungalow costs around ₹2 lakh per day, and bookings must be made several months in advance due to high demand.
The drawing room in the bungalow is truly luxurious, with royal-looking sofa sets, exquisite wall paintings, expensive showpieces, and elegant lamps placed in the corners, all combining to create a rich and sophisticated atmosphere perfect for both relaxation and entertaining guests.
The bungalow features a stunning, spacious bathroom equipped with numerous amenities, including a luxurious jacuzzi, offering a perfect blend of comfort and elegance for a relaxing experience.
The Beverly Hills bungalow boasts a large seating area with a stylish center table and sofa. This space offers breathtaking views of the outdoors, creating a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. It's an ideal spot for relaxation and enjoying the serene surroundings.
