UK Envoy Pledges Continued Support For Girls' Education In Afghanistan On International Day Of The Girl

The British Embassy for Afghanistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Afghan girls facing severe educational restrictions, marking the International Day of the Girl on Friday. The embassy said every girl deserves the right to learn and thrive despite ongoing challenges under Taliban rule.

The statement comes as more than 1,480 days have passed since the ban on secondary and higher education for girls in Afghanistan. Millions of Afghan women and girls remain barred from attending schools above sixth grade and universities, making the country the only one in the world with such restrictions.

The embassy said in a post on X that“educating girls empowers them, strengthens communities, and drives economic growth,” emphasizing that“no country can progress if half of its population is denied education.”

Richard Lindsay, the UK's Special Representative for Afghanistan, also reiterated his support for Afghanistan girls, writing that education is a fundamental right that must be restored. He said the UK remains committed to advocating for the reopening of schools and universities for women and girls in the country.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that by the end of this year, more than 2.2 million Afghanistan girls will remain out of school. The agency described the situation as one of the world's most severe education crises.

Rights groups and international organizations have repeatedly urged Afghanistan's rulers to lift the ban, calling it a violation of basic human rights and a major obstacle to the country's social and economic development.

Analysts say the UK's continued advocacy underscores growing global frustration over the lack of progress on women's rights in Afghanistan. They warn that unless the education ban is reversed, Afghanistan risks deepening isolation and long-term societal decline.

