Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Imports From Azerbaijan Decline In First Half Of Current Year

Iran's Imports From Azerbaijan Decline In First Half Of Current Year


2025-10-12 06:06:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

During the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21 – September 22, 2025), Iran's imports of Azerbaijani products saw a notable decline compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

