Kuwait's Namaa Charity Distributes 250 Food Baskets In Somali Camp


2025-10-12 06:04:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa Charity, affiliated with the Social Reform Society, distributed food baskets to more than 250 individuals in the Garasbaaley camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, in cooperation with the local Zamzam Foundation, as part of a humanitarian partnership to enhance food security in vulnerable areas.
In a statement to KUNA, Khaled Mubarak Al-Shamri, Head of the Development and Relief Sector at Namaa Charity, said that the food baskets contained basic necessities, noting that the beneficiaries were identified through careful field studies in cooperation with local partners to ensure that the support reaches those in need.
Al-Shamri expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for their continuous support for humanitarian work, emphasizing that Kuwait has become a global humanitarian center and a source of pride in the field of giving.
He also commended the role of the Ministries of Social Affairs and Foreign Affairs in facilitating the efforts of charitable societies, adding that Kuwait does not want to limit its efforts to emergency relief only, but to implement sustainable development projects that achieve long-term impact and support human dignity.
For his part, Chairman of the Zamzam Foundation, Shuaib Abdullatif, expressed his gratitude to Kuwait, its leadership, and its people, emphasizing that the partnership with Namaa represents a successful model of humanitarian cooperation.
He also pointed out the project's direct impact on the lives of dozens of families in the camp, and emphasized the foundation's aspiration for more joint humanitarian and development projects. (end)
