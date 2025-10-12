403
Intense floods in Mexico cause death of minimum of forty-two people
(MENAFN) At least 42 people have died and 27 others remain missing after severe flooding swept across multiple regions of central Mexico, authorities reported on Saturday.
In an official statement, Mexico’s national civil protection agency said that heavy rainfall has caused widespread floods in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi. Search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate the 27 missing individuals.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a virtual meeting with the governors of the five most severely affected states to coordinate emergency response measures. “None of the victims will be left without assistance. Teams and officials from the federal government have been deployed to reopen roads and deliver aid to the public,” Sheinbaum said following the meeting.
Reports indicate that thousands of residents have been left without electricity in what is being described as one of the most severe flooding events in Mexico in recent years. Authorities have warned that the situation could worsen due to potential landslides on mountain slopes and overflowing rivers, which have already intensified the damage.
Heavy rainfall continues across the affected regions, leaving highways, streets, and homes submerged under floodwaters.
