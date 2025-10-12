Durgapur Gang-Rape: Odisha State Commission For Women To Visit West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (IANS) A team of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) may soon visit West Bengal to enquire about the health condition of the medical student, who was allegedly gangraped by unknown miscreants in the Durgapur area of the neighbouring state.

Addressing media persons during a press conference here on Sunday, Sovana Mohanty, Chairperson of the OSCW, said, "I have been planning to visit West Bengal along with other OSCW members to enquire about the health condition of the victim and whether she is receiving the necessary medical treatment. The victim's health condition is improving. We have also held discussions with members of the State Commission for Women of West Bengal on the issue."

Mohanty also informed that the OSCW has written letters to the West Bengal Women's Commission and the police authorities seeking their intervention in the case.

The OSCW chairperson said that she is in touch with the team of the district administration in Balasore, where the girl hails from.

She stated that what happened to the Odisha girl in Durgapur of West Bengal is a gruesome, condemnable and painful incident.

Mohanty also told reporters that the Odisha Government has written a letter urging the West Bengal government to immediately take strict action in this regard and ensure all the culprits in this heinous act get the harshest possible punishment.

The Odisha Government has also held conversations with the victim's family members and is ensuring the victim gets all the necessary medical care.

The Odisha women's commission chairperson also slammed the West Bengal government over the "poor" law and order situation in the neighbouring state.

"Persons belonging to the minority community are involved in the brutal gangrape of the Odisha girl," she said.

The police on Sunday arrested three people in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student of a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

The police, however, did not reveal the names of the arrested, and have said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

According to police, the student had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for dinner on Friday night when a group of young men on motorcycles began stalking them and making lewd comments. The men allegedly chased away the friend, dragged the student to a forested area behind the campus, and gang-raped her.

They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away. The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was admitted to a local hospital.

Police confirmed she is a resident of Jaleswar, Odisha.