Plateau Lawmaker Surrenders After Court Declares Him Wanted

Adamu Aliyu, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, handed himself over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in Abuja, after a Federal High Court issued a declaration that he was wanted on charges arising from contract fraud allegations. Justice Emeka Nwite made the order on ICPC's request after investigators said Aliyu failed to respond to repeated summonses.

Court documents show that Mohammed Jidda, a businessman, accused Aliyu of soliciting ₦73.6 million under the pretext of securing a Tertiary Education Trust Fund contract at the University of Jos valued at ₦850 million. The arrangement, formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding, required an upfront payment, including ₦52 million to Imanal Concept Ltd, described in filings as a“facilitation fee.”

According to the ICPC, Aliyu presented what appeared to be a contract award letter for the construction of an indoor sports hall at the University of Jos, purportedly valued at ₦500 million. Jidda transferred funds into bank accounts provided by Aliyu: one personal account with Guaranty Trust Bank and another under Imanal Concept Ltd at Zenith Bank.

The University of Jos later denied having issued the contract award letter and officially confirmed to ICPC that the document was forged. Bank records showed ₦47.8 million went into Aliyu's GTBank account, ₦22.4 million into Imanal Concept Ltd's Zenith Bank account, and another ₦3.2 million directly to Aliyu.

ICPC's filings stated that Aliyu was informed of several invitations to answer for the allegations, including communications via the Clerk of the Plateau State Assembly and messages to his WhatsApp account, but did not present himself for questioning. Investigators also cited intelligence indicating he might try to evade prosecution abroad.

Aliyu denied wrongdoing when contacted. He asserted that he was unaware of ICPC's invitations until being notified via Assembly channels while overseas in Saudi Arabia. He claimed he returned ₦45 million received through Jidda's company, Mohiba Investment Ltd, via multiple bank transfers, and insisted any forged document was introduced by an associate. His role, he said, was limited to transmitting the document.

