AD Ports Group Orders Two 780-TEU Vessels From Baku Yard

Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has struck a deal with Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding to build two shallow-draft container ships of 780 TEUs each at Baku Shipyard. The vessels, intended for operation across the Caspian Sea, are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The contract marks the first time an international company has placed a cargo-ship order with Baku Shipyard. The agreement was signed on behalf of Baku Shipyard by AZCON, which is the legal entity overseeing transport and communications in Azerbaijan. The ceremony was part of a broader diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

The vessels are designed specifically with shallow drafts to suit the Caspian Sea's navigational conditions. Their deployment intends to strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known also as the“Middle Corridor”, which links Asia and Europe via the South Caucasus and the Black Sea. With growing demand for containerised cargo, these new ships aim to improve logistical efficiency, reduce transit times, and enhance the route's competitiveness.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, AD Ports Group's CEO, affirmed that the contract corresponds with the UAE's strategic directive to support trade in the Caspian region. He emphasised that Baku Shipyard will adhere to international standards in quality and efficiency, ensuring improved service reliability and capacity for the trade corridor.

AZCON highlighted that putting these ships into operation will serve main Caspian Sea routes, boosting connections among key trade hubs. The vessels are regarded as instrumental in meeting escalating demand for container transport as actors in the region seek more sustainable and secure alternatives to existing trade paths.

