Openai Unveils Chatgpt Pulse To Pre-Empt User Needs

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Pulse, a new proactive feature that autonomously crafts personalised updates overnight and delivers them each morning to assist users with planning, reminders, news and suggestions. The tool is debuting in preview mode for ChatGPT Pro users on mobile, with plans to expand access over time.

Pulse gathers context from users' prior chats, enabled memory, and optionally connected apps such as calendars and email accounts. It then distils that into a visual“feed” of thematic cards-typically 5 to 10 items-that may include reminders, news summaries, travel pointers or lifestyle tips. Users can tailor what kinds of updates they receive by providing feedback or adjusting settings.

Under the current design, Pulse research and summarisation happen overnight, making it a kind of asynchronous assistant that anticipates what a user might want without needing a fresh prompt. The feature is off by default; memory must be enabled and external integrations explicitly permitted. Web and desktop clients are excluded for now-Pulse is limited to iOS and Android.

The debut of Pulse signals a shift in OpenAI's vision of ChatGPT-from a platform that responds to user queries, toward one that takes initiative. It follows earlier steps in that direction, such as the introduction of Tasks, a beta assistant-style feature for setting reminders and scheduling actions. Tasks allowed ChatGPT to suggest or carry out recurring actions like news briefs or calendar alerts. That feature rolled out earlier in the year.

Analysts see Pulse as part of a broader trend: AI providers moving toward more autonomous agents that engage users proactively. Rival firms, including Google and Meta, are investing in similar anticipatory AI tools. The ability to predict user needs-based on context, habits and preferences-offers a competitive edge in the next generation of digital assistants.

But the pivot raises questions around data access and privacy. To function well, Pulse leverages prior chat history and optional links to personal accounts-though OpenAI emphasises that integration with apps is opt-in. The company has also indicated that all Pulse content is filtered through its existing content safety systems and is not used to train models for other users. OpenAI states that users can disable Pulse or memory anytime.

Critics caution that proactive systems risk overreach: misinterpreted signals, unwanted notifications or inadvertent exposure of personal patterns. There is also the question of fairness: Pulse is currently part of the high-tier Pro subscription, priced at US $200 per month, which may lock advanced assistance behind a steep paywall. OpenAI says it plans to extend Pulse to its Plus tier and free users over time.

Industry observers point out that the nature of the rollout-a preview limited to mobile users-puts constraints on adoption and feedback. Excluding web and desktop surfaces narrows usage scenarios, while the preview status signals there's room for refinement before scaling.

For early adopters, Pulse already offers promise. Some users report that the feed can intercept tasks they had intended to do-an agenda snapshot replete with subtle prompts that nudges follow-ups or reminds of forgotten commitments. As more users engage, OpenAI can refine relevance and reduce noise.

