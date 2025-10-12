African Bank Raises R700 Million Via Inaugural Social Bonds
African Bank has successfully issued its first social bonds, raising R700 million through 3- and 5-year securities aimed at funding small and medium enterprises. Demand exceeded supply, with bid volumes surpassing R1 billion. This marks a key step under the bank's newly implemented Sustainable Finance Framework, which seeks to align its funding practices with environmental and social objectives.
The Sustainable Finance Framework, formally adopted in August 2025, defines criteria that allow African Bank to issue green, social and sustainability bonds as well as loans. Governance, risk management and reporting requirements are core to the framework to ensure transparency and accountability. Independent evaluation of the framework confirmed its alignment with international best practices.
African Bank's Group Chief Transformation and Sustainability Officer, Edna Sathekga-Montse, described the bond issuance as a demonstration of the institution's commitment to inclusive growth. The proceeds will support enterprises often excluded from traditional credit markets, helping to create jobs while promoting greater financial inclusion. The framework also incorporates goals tied to several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including gender equality, climate action and economic inclusion.
Regulatory backing played a substantial role: the Sustainable Finance Framework has been approved by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and a Second Party Opinion confirms its credibility and social impact potential. The framework's eligibility criteria cover SME financing now, and there are plans to extend it to projects in renewable energy and other environmental areas.
