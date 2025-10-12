Dubai Mansions To Redefine Ultra-Luxury In Dubai Hills

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emaar has announced Dubai Mansions, a highly exclusive enclave of ultra-luxury homes positioned adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate. The development will include mansions available in 10,000, 15,000 or 20,000 square feet configurations, targeting elite global buyers seeking exceptional scale, privacy and design.

The founder, Mohamed Alabbar, has framed the project as a statement of understated luxury:“There's a kind of luxury that isn't loud ... from knowing what you're creating is for people who understand value beyond price.” The release suggests that Dubai Mansions will push Dubai's super-premium housing segment into new territory by emphasising authenticity and craftsmanship.

Dubai Hills Estate, the development's neighbour, spans 2,700 acres and already hosts an 18-hole championship golf course, parks, schools, and Dubai Hills Mall, making it one of Dubai's most integrated lifestyle precincts. Positioned within reach of this ecosystem, Dubai Mansions is designed to combine access to urban amenities with seclusion and exclusivity.

Developers say each mansion will showcase world-class interiors, immersive landscaping, and expansive plot designs. The façades and layout will draw from timeless architectural principles combined with global luxury benchmarks. Though sales prices have not been disclosed, industry watchers expect the per-square-foot rates to be among the highest in Dubai's residential market.

The ultra-luxury residential sector in Dubai has been growing in momentum. Demand from ultra high net worth individuals continues to drive the top end of the market. A 19-bedroom megamansion in Emirates Hills sold for US$40.2 million, underscoring both appetite for scale and the limited supply of such properties.

Real estate analysts say that the introduction of homes as large as 20,000 square feet is a response to shifting buyer preferences. Larger living spaces allow integration of home offices, wellness zones, entertainment wings and private green areas. The trend is viewed as a hallmark of post-pandemic luxury living globally, and Dubai is accommodating this shift aggressively.

See also Web3 Capital Flows Converge for Dubai Forum

As for positioning, Dubai Mansions seeks to attract a global clientele. With its architectural ambition, plot size and setting, it aspires to become a distinguished global address-not merely another luxury development. Emaar's reputation for delivering landmark projects will underpin confidence among buyers and investors.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?