Bronx Casino Bid Wins Panel Support While Coney Plan Fails

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A community advisory committee in The Bronx authorised advancing the Bally's proposal for a casino at the former Trump Golf Links property, while in Brooklyn a parallel committee declined to advance the Thor Equities-led“The Coney” casino project.

The six-member panel for the Bronx site voted 5-1 in favour, clearing a key hurdle in the process for one of New York's coveted downstate gaming licenses. The Coney Island Community Advisory Committee rejected that bid by a 4-2 margin, effectively stalling that project's progress.

Bally's plan calls for a 500,000 sq ft casino, a 500-room hotel, retail space, a spa, a 2,000-seat event centre and two parking garages. The developers estimate it will generate thousands of jobs and significant tax revenue. The project now moves to the state Gaming Facility Location Board for further evaluation.

Supporters of the Bronx proposal emphasised the economic boost for a borough often left behind in redevelopment talk. One committee member, speaking in the vote, framed the project as creating an opportunity for long-overdue investment and local revenue. Critics, however, raised alarms about converting parkland and traffic disruptions. A dissenting vote came from a representative of Councilwoman Kristy Marmorato, citing community opposition and the loss of open green space. The City Council had rejected zoning changes required for the project earlier this summer, but the mayor vetoed the move and the Council chose not to override that veto.

In contrast, the Coney Island bid had faced fierce local resistance. Proponents had pitched a $3.4 billion development including a casino, hotel, convention centre, entertainment venues, and proposed community benefits such as a $200 million trust fund and a $75 million pledge to police, fire and EMS services. They maintained it would generate 4,500 permanent jobs and 4,000 construction roles.

