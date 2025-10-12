KPMG Marks 80 Years In Hong Kong: A Legacy Of Trust And Future Optimism

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 –KPMG celebrated its 80th anniversary in Hong Kong last Friday, reaffirming its enduring commitment to the city's growth and its role as a leading international financial centre. The milestone event, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, was graced by The Honourable John KC Lee, The Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, The Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The Honourable Starry Lee Wai-king, Member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, The Honourable Hu Zhong-yong, Director, General Department of Administration and Finance, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Since 1945, KPMG has been integral to Hong Kong's development, from supporting local banks and multinational corporations to helping the Stock Exchange modernise. The firm has consistently strengthened the city's financial infrastructure, advising on landmark IPOs, working on complex M&A deals, and collaborating with regulators to foster transparent frameworks.

Addressing the attendees, The Honourable John KC Lee, The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, extended his warmest congratulations to KPMG:“Over the years, KPMG has embraced its clear vision of inspiring confidence and empowering change.” He highlighted KPMG's journey as“intertwined with the story of our city's economic ascent, and its pivotal role as a global financial centre.”

The Chief Executive also acknowledged KPMG as“a key player in our financial services sector,” noting its pioneering expansion into Chinese Mainland. He concluded by expressing confidence that“KPMG will, as always, provide the assurance, insight and expertise that enable capital to flow, businesses to grow, and trust to flourish.”

Honson To, Chairman of KPMG Asia Pacific and KPMG China , highlighted the firm's deep roots and dedication to building trust and prosperity.“Tonight is not just about KPMG. It's about all of you in the room – the government and regulators, our clients, our alumni, our business contacts, our colleagues and our friends in the community,” said Honson. He emphasised that KPMG's journey mirrors Hong Kong's own progress, built on partnership and visionary decisions.

Honson also noted KPMG's pioneering expansion into Chinese Mainland since 1983, now operating in 31 cities with over 14,000 professionals. He underscored the firm's commitment to its people and society, citing extensive volunteer work and the global“10by30” goal to empower 10 million disadvantaged young people by 2030.

Concluding, Honson expressed strong optimism for the future:“As we celebrate 80 years in Hong Kong, our commitment to being worthy of your trust is stronger than ever. At KPMG, you can TRUST us to Make the Difference.”

Jacky Zou, Chairman-elect, KPMG China , mentioned,“We have evolved from our modest start to become a trusted leader in professional services, building each success on the bedrock of trust, excellence, and forward thinking.”

, added,“Our 80-year journey in Hong Kong is a testament to the strong relationships we've built and our unwavering belief in the city's future. We are proud of our legacy and excited for the next chapter.”