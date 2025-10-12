War Update: 203 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Fighting Takes Place In Three Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted updated information as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 12, on Facebook .

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used one missile, and dropped 147 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,476 shellings, 133 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,804 kamikaze drones," the report said.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Veselianka, Hryhorivka, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, Rocket forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, three command and observation posts, a storage facility for unmanned aerial vehicles, and three other important objects belonging to the Russian invaders.

Four combat clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day. The enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropping a total of 23 guided bombs and firing 168 artillery rounds, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were 23 combat engagements in the areas of Vovchansk, Odradne, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and toward Obukhivka, Bolohivka, Dvorichanske, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were 15 attacks by the invaders over the past day. Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance in the areas of Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Torske, and toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Dronivka over the past day.

In the Kostiantinivka sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 58 offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Zatyshok, Boikivka, Fedorivka, Shakhove, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward the settlement of Pokrovsk.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Defense Forces repelled 36 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Malynivka, Poltavka, Oleksandrohrad, Pavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and toward Orestopil.

In the Orikhiv sector , invading forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near the settlements of Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and toward Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske sectors.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,122,810 servicemen, including 1,240 yesterday.