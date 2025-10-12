Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qarabag Climbs Higher In Global Football Rankings

2025-10-12 05:06:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's“Qarabag” club has advanced 14 more places in the latest world ranking of football clubs, Azernews reports.

This information is reflected in the updated list published by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The Azerbaijani champion, with 171 points, has moved up from 96th to 82nd place, following a remarkable climb of 38 positions in the previous month.

Among other Azerbaijani clubs,“Sabah” (81 points) rose from 302nd to 296th place, while“Araz-Nakhchivan” (66.5 points) dropped from 355th to 391st, and“Zira” (65.5 points) fell from 380th to 407th.

It should be noted that France's PSG leads the list of 501 clubs with 537 points.

