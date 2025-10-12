Qarabag Climbs Higher In Global Football Rankings
This information is reflected in the updated list published by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
The Azerbaijani champion, with 171 points, has moved up from 96th to 82nd place, following a remarkable climb of 38 positions in the previous month.
Among other Azerbaijani clubs,“Sabah” (81 points) rose from 302nd to 296th place, while“Araz-Nakhchivan” (66.5 points) dropped from 355th to 391st, and“Zira” (65.5 points) fell from 380th to 407th.
It should be noted that France's PSG leads the list of 501 clubs with 537 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment