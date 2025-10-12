SOCAR Celebrates Victory Anniversary With 'Football Day' For Children Of Martyrs And Veterans
The children of martyrs and veterans first visited the“Palms Sports” Football Center, where they were provided with detailed information about the“Neftçi” club and shown a video on its history.
During the visit, the children met with the head coach of the “Neftçi” club's A team, Samir Abbasov, as well as the players, and took commemorative photos. They also enjoyed interactive games with the footballers in the recreation room.
The young visitors later watched a friendly match between the A and B teams of“Neftçi” and received special commemorative gifts on behalf of the club.
In the second half of the day, the event continued at the SOCAR Head Office. Greeting the children of martyrs and veterans, Asad Mammadov, Head of SOCAR's Social Responsibility Department, emphasized that care and support for the children of martyrs and veterans remain one of the key directions of Azerbaijan's state policy. He also highlighted SOCAR's ongoing efforts in this field.
The event concluded with the screening of a special video prepared by the“Galatasaray” Football Club featuring messages from its players to the children of martyrs and veterans. The participants were presented with official“Galatasaray” jerseys as a gesture of solidarity and remembrance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment